The Hilight Zone Week 3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Week three of the Hilight Zone produced the first conference matchups of the season, including the game of the week in Wisconsin Rapids vs Wausau West, and Wittenberg-Birnamwood traveled to Spencer-Columbus.

Last season, Wisconsin Rapids beat Wausau West 36-20. Eventually, the two teams would share a three-way title in the Valley. This year, both teams have similar aspirations in their young season, kicking off conference play against one another Friday. The Red Raiders jumped out to the early lead, piggybacking off of Leo Brostowitz’s two touchdowns in the first half. At the break, Wisconsin Rapids led 17-6. However, the second half was all Warriors. Junior running back Ray Reineck carried two of his three touchdowns in the second half, while the defense pitched a shutout en route to a 20-17 comeback win.

“I don’t see a limit for us,” said Reineck. “There are tough teams, but if we can just focus up and cut down on mistakes early in the game, I think we can go really far.”

“It feels amazing,” said senior defensive lineman Caleb Tuley. “You know we went into this season, they were expected to be conference champs and we showed ‘em that they weren’t.”

Elsewhere in the Valley, D.C. Everest and Marshfield picked up convincing wins over Appleton West and Oconto Falls, respectively. Meanwhile, SPASH got back on the right track, eking out a 23-21 win over Hortonville.

In the CWC, Wittenberg-Birnamwood entered Friday with a perfect ledger and a number eight rank. They looked to keep the good energy going, hosting Spencer-Columbus. The Chargers didn’t disappoint. They walloped Spencer 35-0, including two touchdown catches from Marshall Fraaza. In other CWC action, Amherst avoided an 0-3 start by toppling Shiocton 14-7. Meanwhile, number two ranked Edgar stomped Pacelli 48-0.

In the Great Northern Conference, Mosinee continued a winning streak that’s been intact since 2008 against Lakeland. Gavin Obremski tossed a couple first-half touchdowns, including a 50-yard bomb to Ethan Denesha as Mosinee rolled to a 40-7. As for Tomahawk, lightning forced an early ending, but the Hatchets are now 3-0, thanks to a 21-3 win over Northland Pines. Lastly, Rhinelander fell in a slugfest to Ashland 8-6.

