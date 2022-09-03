First Alert Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues
This holiday weekend will be one of the rare few that will be dry from start to finish, along with seasonable temps for September.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unofficial last summer holiday weekend is here and for once we can say the weather will be cooperating throughout.
Mainly clear Saturday night and tranquil. Lows will range from the mid to upper 40s in typically cooler spots, including the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday with afternoon temps rising into the mid 70s Sunday, and mid to upper 70s on Monday. Overall, get outside and enjoy this pleasant late summer weather.
As you head back to work, and the kids to school on Tuesday, it is going to be a bit warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 80s. Staying dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. The next best risk of showers or a storm could hold off until Friday, September 9th. Some intervals of sun before any chances of wet weather with highs in the mid 80s. In the wake of a cold front, cooler to start off the next weekend on Saturday with a fair amount of sun and highs close to 70°.
