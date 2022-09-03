News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues

This holiday weekend will be one of the rare few that will be dry from start to finish, along with seasonable temps for September.
Mainly clear & cool tonight. Sunshine more common than clouds for the rest of the Labor Day holiday weekend with comfortable temps.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unofficial last summer holiday weekend is here and for once we can say the weather will be cooperating throughout.

Clear and cool temps overnight into Sunday morning.
Clear and cool temps overnight into Sunday morning.(WSAW)

Mainly clear Saturday night and tranquil. Lows will range from the mid to upper 40s in typically cooler spots, including the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday with afternoon temps rising into the mid 70s Sunday, and mid to upper 70s on Monday. Overall, get outside and enjoy this pleasant late summer weather.

More sunshine on tap for Sunday and pleasant.
More sunshine on tap for Sunday and pleasant.(WSAW)

As you head back to work, and the kids to school on Tuesday, it is going to be a bit warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 80s. Staying dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. The next best risk of showers or a storm could hold off until Friday, September 9th. Some intervals of sun before any chances of wet weather with highs in the mid 80s. In the wake of a cold front, cooler to start off the next weekend on Saturday with a fair amount of sun and highs close to 70°.

Warming up in the week ahead with highs most days starting Tuesday in the 80s.
Warming up in the week ahead with highs most days starting Tuesday in the 80s.(WSAW)
Highs will return to the 80s with a decent amount of sunshine daily.
Highs will return to the 80s with a decent amount of sunshine daily.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Financial aid office
Reminders when seeking student loan forgiveness

Latest News

Lots of stars and cool overnight. Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the Labor Day...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
A line of scattered storms could affect the area Friday late evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday evening storm risk, pleasant holiday weekend
Scattered showers & storms are possible tonight with a cold front. Sunshine with pleasant temps...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Sunrise 7 Friday Weather
Sunrise 7 Friday Weather