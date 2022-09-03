First Alert Weather: Pleasant holiday weekend weather continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unofficial last summer holiday weekend is here and for once we can say the weather will be cooperating throughout.

Clear and cool temps overnight into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Mainly clear Saturday night and tranquil. Lows will range from the mid to upper 40s in typically cooler spots, including the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday with afternoon temps rising into the mid 70s Sunday, and mid to upper 70s on Monday. Overall, get outside and enjoy this pleasant late summer weather.

More sunshine on tap for Sunday and pleasant. (WSAW)

As you head back to work, and the kids to school on Tuesday, it is going to be a bit warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 80s. Staying dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. The next best risk of showers or a storm could hold off until Friday, September 9th. Some intervals of sun before any chances of wet weather with highs in the mid 80s. In the wake of a cold front, cooler to start off the next weekend on Saturday with a fair amount of sun and highs close to 70°.

Warming up in the week ahead with highs most days starting Tuesday in the 80s. (WSAW)

Highs will return to the 80s with a decent amount of sunshine daily. (WSAW)

