First Alert Weather: Basking in weekend sunshine

This holiday weekend will be one of the rare few that will be dry from start to finish, along with seasonable temps for September.
A good amount of sunshine and seasonably warm.
A good amount of sunshine and seasonably warm.
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unofficial last summer holiday weekend is here and for once we can say the weather will be cooperating throughout. Saturday may feature some clouds in the wake of the cold front that pushed through the region Friday night, but as the day goes along, expect a fair amount of sun. Afternoon readings on Saturday topping out in the low to mid 70s. That’s about 10 degrees lower than the end of the past work week featured.

A fair amount of sunshine and a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
A fair amount of sunshine and a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Mainly clear Saturday night and tranquil. Lows will range from the mid to upper 40s in typically cooler spots, including the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday with afternoon temps rising into the mid 70s Sunday, and upper 70s on Monday. Overall, get outside and enjoy this pleasant late summer weather.

You are good to go for working out in the yard this weekend into early next week.
You are good to go for working out in the yard this weekend into early next week.

As you head back to work, and the kids to school on Tuesday, it is going to be a bit warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 80s. Staying dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next best risk of showers or a storm could hold off until Friday, September 9th. Some intervals of sun before any chances of wet weather with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs will be near average to start the weekend, then a few degrees above average into the week...
Highs will be near average to start the weekend, then a few degrees above average into the week ahead.

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
I-39 closures planned next week
DHS expands access to COVID-19 self-tests

A line of scattered storms could affect the area Friday late evening.
First Alert Weather: Friday evening storm risk, pleasant holiday weekend
Scattered showers & storms are possible tonight with a cold front. Sunshine with pleasant temps...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast
Sunrise 7 Friday Weather
The cold front moving SE could produce showers & scattered storms Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid before the start of the holiday weekend