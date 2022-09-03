First Alert Weather: Basking in weekend sunshine

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The unofficial last summer holiday weekend is here and for once we can say the weather will be cooperating throughout. Saturday may feature some clouds in the wake of the cold front that pushed through the region Friday night, but as the day goes along, expect a fair amount of sun. Afternoon readings on Saturday topping out in the low to mid 70s. That’s about 10 degrees lower than the end of the past work week featured.

A fair amount of sunshine and a little cooler with highs in the mid 70s. (WSAW)

Mainly clear Saturday night and tranquil. Lows will range from the mid to upper 40s in typically cooler spots, including the Northwoods, to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Mostly sunny for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday with afternoon temps rising into the mid 70s Sunday, and upper 70s on Monday. Overall, get outside and enjoy this pleasant late summer weather.

You are good to go for working out in the yard this weekend into early next week. (WSAW)

As you head back to work, and the kids to school on Tuesday, it is going to be a bit warmer with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 80s. Staying dry for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next best risk of showers or a storm could hold off until Friday, September 9th. Some intervals of sun before any chances of wet weather with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs will be near average to start the weekend, then a few degrees above average into the week ahead. (WSAW)

