Everest Metro Police Department retires K-9 officer

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is ready to wish a happy retirement to one of its most loyal officers. K-9 Aron has been serving the community for over 9 years.

“It’s just sad to see him go. He’s been such a good dog,” said Chief Clay Schulz, of the Everest Metro Police Department.

Aron the K-9 officer joined the Everest Metro Police force over 9 years ago.

“In his 9 and a half years, he’s had over 1,400 deployments, including over 400 arrests,” said officer Matthew Hable of the Everest Metro Police Department.

But Aron is almost 12 years old, which is a long career for a working K-9.

“He’s 11 so that’s getting up there in age and most working K-9′s being in and out of the car don’t quite get that long,” said Chief Schulz.

K9 Officer Matthew Hable has been working with his K-9 partner for the last 6 years.

“He lives for work. When I put my uniform on in the morning he just whines and just loves going to work,” said Hable.

Officer Hable said he’ll cherish his time on the job with Aron.

“Get to travel all over the place doing school sniffs and traffic stops,” said Hable, “best partner a guy could ask for really. He’s always got my side.”

Officer Hable remembers the time Aron helped with a high-speed chaise when a driver ran from the car.

“We crossed over state highway 29. So I had to lift him over the fence. It ended up being an over 2-mile track and we ended up taking the guy into custody,” said Hable.

Aron is the only K-9 currently on the police department staff, but his replacement will begin training on Saturday.

”He’ll continue to live with me and basically become my pet, living out the rest of his days,” said Hable.

Aron will retire healthy leaving behind a strong legacy for those who follow.

“Moving forward, we’re excited about a new chapter but it’s going to be hard seeing Aron leave,” said Schulz.

