Badger Game Day: What you need to know before heading out

The Wisconsin Badgers’ 2022 football season begins on Saturday against Illinois State and NBC15 has everything you need to know before you head to Camp Randall.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ready to jump around? The Wisconsin Badgers’ 2022 football season begins on Saturday against Illinois State and NBC15 has everything you need to know before you head to Camp Randall.

Badger Bash

Come celebrate the start of a new season before the game with NBC15!

Sports Director Mike Jacques will emcee and chief meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be there to give the First Alert Weather forecast.

Badger Bash kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Union South and will offer food, performances by the UW-Madison Marching Band and Spirit Squad and a whole lot of Badger spirit.

Fans can reserve a private tailgate space at Union South by contacting the Union Event Services team.

What to bring

Camp Randall policies now include contactless payments and digital tickets. Fans can either print their tickets out at home and bring them with, or scan the tickets on their phone. Camp Randall is also cashless, so fans will have to use their credit card, debit card or use Apple or Google pay.

Same as previous years, Camp Randall has a clear bag policy. Each ticket holder is allowed one small clutch purse and one large clear bag. Further specifications for permitted bags can be found here.

Guests will not be allowed to enter Camp Randall with a non-approved bag.

The game

The gates of Camp Randall open at 4:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. kickoff against Illinois State.

No. 18 Wisconsin is seeking to start the season with a win after losing three of its first four games last season.

The Badgers ended the season with a 9-4 record and a win at the Las Vegas Bowl last year. Illinois State is coming off a 4-7 season.

If you’re not headed to the game, it will air on Fox Sports.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

