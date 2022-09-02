Wausau West soccer, D.C. Everest volleyball earn wins Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy Thursday night at Wausau West High School as the Warriors hosted a pair of Wisconsin Valley Conference contests. First, on the soccer pitch, the Warriors welcomed in Merrill for a boys’ varsity game.

The Warriors came out hot, including a goal from Abel Battino in the first two minutes of play. Wausau West cruised to the victory, shutting out the Bluejays 11-0 to grab the conference victory.

After soccer wrapped up, it was time for the volleyball team to take the floor. This time, D.C. Everest found themselves in Warriors country. A back-and-forth first set went the way of the home team, but the Evergreens rallied to win three straight sets and top the Warriors 3-1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.