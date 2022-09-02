News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West soccer, D.C. Everest volleyball earn wins Thursday

The Warriors and Evergreens picked up conference wins in their respective sports
By Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy Thursday night at Wausau West High School as the Warriors hosted a pair of Wisconsin Valley Conference contests. First, on the soccer pitch, the Warriors welcomed in Merrill for a boys’ varsity game.

The Warriors came out hot, including a goal from Abel Battino in the first two minutes of play. Wausau West cruised to the victory, shutting out the Bluejays 11-0 to grab the conference victory.

After soccer wrapped up, it was time for the volleyball team to take the floor. This time, D.C. Everest found themselves in Warriors country. A back-and-forth first set went the way of the home team, but the Evergreens rallied to win three straight sets and top the Warriors 3-1.

