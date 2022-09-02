News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows offered in September

(Tony Alverson)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory will offer three shows this month.

Shows are 2 p.m. on Sundays. Shows are free, but donations are appreciated.

  • Sept. 11 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Discover the history and future of moon exploration.
  • Sept. 18 – “Phantom of the Universe” – Learn about the exploration of dark matter in the universe.
  • Sept. 25 – “From the Earth to the Universe” – Take a journey of celestial discovery as scientists learn about space.

A free Junior Scientist planetarium program, “Larry - Cat in Space,” will be offered 3:30-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2120 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The planetarium and observatory are located on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

Latest News

The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell to open soon in Rib Mountain
Here at the 7 Things You Need to Know for Sept. 2
- clipped version
Child Killed on Bike
Child Killed on Bike
The cold front moving SE could produce showers & scattered storms Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid before the start of the holiday weekend