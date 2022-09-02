UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows offered in September

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory will offer three shows this month.

Shows are 2 p.m. on Sundays. Shows are free, but donations are appreciated.

Sept. 11 – “Back to the Moon for Good” – Discover the history and future of moon exploration.

Sept. 18 – “Phantom of the Universe” – Learn about the exploration of dark matter in the universe.

Sept. 25 – “From the Earth to the Universe” – Take a journey of celestial discovery as scientists learn about space.

A free Junior Scientist planetarium program, “Larry - Cat in Space,” will be offered 3:30-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18, in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more may schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2120 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The planetarium and observatory are located on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

