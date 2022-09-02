Traveling for Labor Day? Gas prices vary greatly by location

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices differed by as much as 40 cents in Wisconsin heading into the Labor Day weekend.

AAA monitors average gas price by county. Drivers traveling an hour or two this weekend will likely see a vast range of prices.

As of Friday, Winnebago, Outagamie and Chippewa counties have the lowest average gas prices at $3.43 per gallon of unleaded. Counties in the southeastern portion of the state have average prices above $3.70. Drivers in Florence County are paying around $3.85.

The national average is $3.80. The Wisconsin average is $3.61.

