News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Traveling for Labor Day? Gas prices vary greatly by location

August 29,2022
August 29,2022(wvir)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gas prices differed by as much as 40 cents in Wisconsin heading into the Labor Day weekend.

AAA monitors average gas price by county. Drivers traveling an hour or two this weekend will likely see a vast range of prices.

As of Friday, Winnebago, Outagamie and Chippewa counties have the lowest average gas prices at $3.43 per gallon of unleaded. Counties in the southeastern portion of the state have average prices above $3.70. Drivers in Florence County are paying around $3.85.

The national average is $3.80. The Wisconsin average is $3.61.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

Latest News

Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison
Portage County Fair in Rosholt begins Friday
Wausau skyline
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell to open soon in Rib Mountain