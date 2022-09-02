Sparta man convicted in fatal attack with an ax
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been found guilty of killing his step-grandfather with an ax and severely injuring two others.
A jury in Monroe County Circuit Court on Thursday convicted Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon.
Eighty-seven-year-old Bernard Waite was killed in the June 2021 attack at his home in Sparta that also wounded Waite’s brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Margaret Waite of Exeland. Waite was married to Aspseter’s grandmother.
