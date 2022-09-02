Portage County Fair in Rosholt begins Friday

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair will get underway Friday in Rosholt.

For 96 years, the fair has brought excitement and entertainment to families. This year features a variety of new exhibits including a balloon artist, lawnmower races, magic shows and much more.

Click here for a full list of events.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday. The fair is located at Rosholt Fair Park, 186 W Forest Street.

Admission is free on Monday.

