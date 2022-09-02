News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Portage County Fair in Rosholt begins Friday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Fair will get underway Friday in Rosholt.

For 96 years, the fair has brought excitement and entertainment to families. This year features a variety of new exhibits including a balloon artist, lawnmower races, magic shows and much more.

Click here for a full list of events.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday. The fair is located at Rosholt Fair Park, 186 W Forest Street.

Admission is free on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

Latest News

Wausau skyline
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
The Town of Rib Mountain is getting closer to becoming a village, with the help of a petition...
Taco Bell to open soon in Rib Mountain
UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows offered in September
Here at the 7 Things You Need to Know for Sept. 2
- clipped version