Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison

Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUPUN, Wis. (WSAW) - The 31-year-old man convicted of killing his child’s mother has been transferred to the Dodge Correctional Institution to begin his life sentence.

Christopher Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide during a plea agreement. He was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. The transfer from Oneida County to the facility took place on Wednesday.

The body of Hannah Miller, 26, was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 near Rhinelander on June 30, 2021.

Anderson was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois about 10 weeks after the homicide. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant. Another man, Seth Wakefield, is also charged with having knowledge of Anderson’s alleged plan to kill Miller. A plea and sentencing hearing has been set for Sept. 6.

Court documents say Miller and Anderson had been in a relationship for several years but had broken up in recent weeks. Friends of Miller told investigators the relationship was abusive.

