Last group of beagles taken from troubled breeding facility

WWSB-TV -Rescued beagle pups feel grass, sun for the first time
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States says it has removed the last group of beagles from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia.

The facility in Cumberland planned to sell the dogs to animal testing labs. But it was cited by federal officials for violating the Animal Welfare Act.

The Humane Society says it took away the remaining 312 dogs on Thursday. Nearly 4,000 were removed. They’re being taken to shelters and other rescue sites that are finding them homes.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals initially investigated the facility.

PETA found dogs to be living in crowded and stressful conditions.

A federal judge approved a plan to remove them in July. Envigo RMS owns the facility and plans to close it.

