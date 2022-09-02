First Alert Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Awesome weather for your Labor Day Weekend. Plentiful amounts of sunshine, with temperatures cooling into the 70s starting Saturday. Tracking chances for strong thunderstorms to occur Friday evening.

Warm and muggy Friday. Cool and sunny Saturday through Monday (WSAW)

Much of the same type of weather to end the work week Friday and get your holiday travels started. Plan for mostly sunny skies, some clouds filtering in for the afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms could impact high school football Friday evening, mainly in the Northwoods (WSAW)

A cold front arrives Friday evening, which may impact some high school football games, particularly in the Northwoods, where scattered showers and storms are possible. Storms will track southeast through Central Wisconsin with the front during the late hours Friday.

Storms will begin to brew in the Northwoods Friday evening (WSAW)

A line of storms to track through Central Wisconsin late Friday. Some storms could be strong ahead of the front (WSAW)

A chance that some storms could be strong leading up to and a couple of hours after sunset, with downpours, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning the main threats. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather App on your smartphone to track where storms may be located, if there is cloud-to-ground lightning occurring, and also if any warnings happened to be issued related to these storms.

Strong thunderstorms to track southeast through Wisconsin overnight (WSAW)

A marginal risk for storms Friday evening. A level 1 out of 5. Severe chance is low, but strong thunderstorms possible Hail, strong gusts, and brief downpours possible (WSAW)

Storms will clear well before you begin your your day Saturday. A low in the mid 50s to near 60. Beauitful weather and temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies to hang around into the upcoming work week. Much cooler for Saturday as highs only warm into the low 70s. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 70s by Labor Day, Monday. Mostly sunny skies Saturday through Labor Day, Monday.

