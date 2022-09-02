News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Dry conditions will stick around through Friday afternoon. A cold front will spark showers and storms Friday evening. Sunny and cooler weather through Labor Day
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Awesome weather for your Labor Day Weekend. Plentiful amounts of sunshine, with temperatures cooling into the 70s starting Saturday. Tracking chances for strong thunderstorms to occur Friday evening.

Warm and muggy Friday. Cool and sunny Saturday through Monday
Warm and muggy Friday. Cool and sunny Saturday through Monday(WSAW)

Much of the same type of weather to end the work week Friday and get your holiday travels started. Plan for mostly sunny skies, some clouds filtering in for the afternoon. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

Storms could impact high school football Friday evening, mainly in the Northwoods
Storms could impact high school football Friday evening, mainly in the Northwoods(WSAW)

A cold front arrives Friday evening, which may impact some high school football games, particularly in the Northwoods, where scattered showers and storms are possible. Storms will track southeast through Central Wisconsin with the front during the late hours Friday.

Storms will begin to brew in the Northwoods Friday evening
Storms will begin to brew in the Northwoods Friday evening(WSAW)
A line of storms to track through Central Wisconsin late Friday. Some storms could be strong...
A line of storms to track through Central Wisconsin late Friday. Some storms could be strong ahead of the front(WSAW)

A chance that some storms could be strong leading up to and a couple of hours after sunset, with downpours, gusty winds, hail, and frequent lightning the main threats. Be sure to have the First Alert Weather App on your smartphone to track where storms may be located, if there is cloud-to-ground lightning occurring, and also if any warnings happened to be issued related to these storms.

Strong thunderstorms to track southeast through Wisconsin overnight
Strong thunderstorms to track southeast through Wisconsin overnight(WSAW)
A marginal risk for storms Friday evening. A level 1 out of 5. Severe chance is low, but strong...
A marginal risk for storms Friday evening. A level 1 out of 5. Severe chance is low, but strong thunderstorms possible Hail, strong gusts, and brief downpours possible(WSAW)

Storms will clear well before you begin your your day Saturday. A low in the mid 50s to near 60. Beauitful weather and temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies to hang around into the upcoming work week. Much cooler for Saturday as highs only warm into the low 70s. Highs will gradually warm into the upper 70s by Labor Day, Monday. Mostly sunny skies Saturday through Labor Day, Monday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

Latest News

The cold front moving SE could produce showers & scattered storms Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid before the start of the holiday weekend
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Thursday Weather
Sunrise 7 Thursday Weather
Thursday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather to end the month of August