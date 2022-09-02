News and First Alert Weather App
Empty folders marked classified among items found in FBI search of Trump home

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found empty folders marked with classified banners, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday.

The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search.

It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were commingled among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

The FBI is investigating the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, POOL, NATIONAL ARCHIVES, DOJ)

