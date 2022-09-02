News and First Alert Weather App
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department

Wausau skyline(wsaw)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist.

Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg shared the news Monday on Twitter. In the post, she said Reiger and Wausau Police Department CART officer Eric Lemirand had already connected two people with services that day.

The Community Outreach Specialist position was previously filled by an officer, but the department felt a civilian would be able to build quicker relationships with the city’s unhoused population.

