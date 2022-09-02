Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist.

Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg shared the news Monday on Twitter. In the post, she said Reiger and Wausau Police Department CART officer Eric Lemirand had already connected two people with services that day.

The Community Outreach Specialist position was previously filled by an officer, but the department felt a civilian would be able to build quicker relationships with the city’s unhoused population.

Wausau's Homeless Outreach Specialist started today! You might recognize her from @CCharitiesUSA.



Tracy hit the ground running. She and @WausauPD CART Officer Lemirand already helped two folks get connected to services.



We're excited about this transformational opportunity. pic.twitter.com/NeiQVR2zhG — Katie Rosenberg ✌ (@katierosenberg) September 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.