Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday.
The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area.
The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.
In previous years, more than 1,000 people have attended.
