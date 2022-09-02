News and First Alert Weather App
Annual Labor Day Parade to be held Monday in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Central Labor Council will host a Wausau Labor Day Parade on Monday.

The event honors laborers in the Marathon County area.

The parade is Monday, Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. The parade route starts at 3rd Avenue/W Wausau Ave and goes down 3rd to the Stewart Avenue intersection.

In previous years, more than 1,000 people have attended.

