2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County

VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday.

According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.

The media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office says the man is suspected of committing burglaries in Barron County. Barron County Sheriff’s Office also had information that the suspect was reported to be armed with firearms. Investigators from Washburn and Barron County went to the area to attempt to find the suspect. Contact was made with a person outside of the home that confirmed the suspect was inside the home with two other people.

Washburn County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release due to the home’s proximity to the Birchwood School, Birchwood Police Chief ordered the evacuation of the school before law enforcement took further action. Additional Washburn County Deputies responded to the area along with Special Response Teams from Washburn, Burnett, and Sawyer Counties. The people inside the home were ordered out. Two men were taken into custody and taken to the Barron County Jail.

Also assisting with this incident were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Birchwood Fire/EMS, and Life Link air ambulance.

