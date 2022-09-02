1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion.

Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St.

Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured for investigation purposes.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unite assisted in the investigation.

Investigators said one person is in custody.

