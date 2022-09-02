News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported
Carlton County fire destroys building, no injuries reported(KBJR)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion.

Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St.

Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured for investigation purposes.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unite assisted in the investigation.

Investigators said one person is in custody.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child dies in bike vs. vehicle crash at 10th St. & Forest St. in Wausau.
UPDATE: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Christine Faulds used an inversion table, a piece of workout equipment designed to stretch your...
Woman stuck upside down in gym uses smart watch to call 911

Latest News

Aspseter is receiving six charges in a homicide case in the Town of Sparta.
Sparta man convicted in fatal attack with an ax
Christopher Anderson, 31 begins life sentence at Dodge Correctional
Man convicted of killing Hannah Miller begins life sentence at state prison
August 29,2022
Traveling for Labor Day? Gas prices vary greatly by location
Portage County Fair in Rosholt begins Friday