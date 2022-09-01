With a new head coach, UWSP football looks for improvements in 2022

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Since being hired as the 33rd head coach in UWSP football history in April, Luke Venne has been eager to not only begin his first year in leading a program, but to watch his new group of players put on the pads and get to work.

“It’s exciting to see these guys play, says Luke Venne, Head Coach, UWSP Football. “I think these guys have really worked hard, they had to go through a transition of a coaching change. They really did a good job of leading themselves when there was no coaches around between the coaching staff’s. And the last staff left these guys with a good culture and we just keep trying to build on that thing.”

Being a first time head coach, the transition for both Venne and the players will not be easy. Especially coming off a down year with a 2-8 program record. But with a collective effort, the team is confident they can make progress one step at a time.

“With a new coaching staff, I don’t know if we can expect a conference championship,” says Nick Retterath, Senior Offensive Lineman. “But getting the program off the right step and just starting with the little steps, game by game and go from there.”

Including Nick, there are nine seniors on the roster. They will be key figures as leaders both on and off the field and strive put every ounce of effort to bring the program back to life.

“I don’t want to leave anything behind,” says Reese Wiggins, Senior Linebacker. “I want to put it all on the field, give it everything I got, 100% and then some. I don’t think I could ask for anything more than that.”

Best of all, even after experiencing a down year, players like Reese still carry plenty of pride and spirit.

“Roll Dogs!” says Wiggins.

The pointers will host Mayville State, who already played their season opener last Saturday, where they lost 14-to-55 to Roosevelt University. They will try to bounce back and see what the new-look Pointers are all about this Saturday at 6 pm.

