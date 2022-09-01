Wisconsin Rapids School District announces plans for all-inclusive playground

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District has released plans for an all-inclusive playground at Woodside Elementary.

The district has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the future Outdoor Play, Learning, Activity Center. The OPLAC will be designed for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another. It will also be open to families outside of school hours.

According to a news release from the district, the OPLAC consists of multiple phases.

The first phase includes the main play and activity centers on the east and west sides of the school campus with features such as all-user accessible/inclusive play equipment, multiple play/activity areas, social play (playhouse & seating), sensory play (auditory, tactile & visual), and soft play surfaces to meet everyone’s needs.

Future phase plans, if fundraising is successful, include an outdoor classroom/learning center and pickleball courts.

Currently, $1.2 million of the $1.5 million needed for this first phase of the project has been secured through a grant from the Legacy Foundation. Woodside Elementary is attempting to raise the final $300,000 needed by spring, 2023 when groundbreaking is scheduled to occur.

Learn more or donate by going to: Woodside-Pride.com.

