Weston church said scammers using pastor’s identity to solicit money and giftcards

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston is warning members of an email to solicit money using the pastor’s name and photo.

In an email to members, the church reported fake emails are being sent out with the senior pastor’s name and photo on them.

To tell that it is a fake email, recipients can open the email and hit reply, to see where the email is going. Pastor Lance Hoelscher’s email is pastorlance@mtoliveweston.org. The original ‘From:’ email address may show his correct email, but when you hit reply, it will show where it is really going.

The church asks people to not click on any links associated with the fake emails.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.