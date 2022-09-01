News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Weston church said scammers using pastor’s identity to solicit money and giftcards

File photo of email scam.
File photo of email scam.(MGN)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston is warning members of an email to solicit money using the pastor’s name and photo.

In an email to members, the church reported fake emails are being sent out with the senior pastor’s name and photo on them.

To tell that it is a fake email, recipients can open the email and hit reply, to see where the email is going. Pastor Lance Hoelscher’s email is pastorlance@mtoliveweston.org. The original ‘From:’ email address may show his correct email, but when you hit reply, it will show where it is really going.

The church asks people to not click on any links associated with the fake emails.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures

Latest News

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools Awarded Legacy Grant to Develop Outdoor Play, Learning,...
Wisconsin Rapids School District announces plans for all-inclusive playground
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools Awarded Legacy Grant to Develop Outdoor Play, Learning,...
Woodside Elementary inclusive playground
7 Things You Need to Know
Here are the 7 Things You Need to Know for Sept. 1
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers