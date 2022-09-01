News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau Cyclones lock in lease agreement through 2027

The logo for the newly branded Wausau Cyclones.
The logo for the newly branded Wausau Cyclones.(Wausau Cyclones)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones announced Thursday a five-year lease agreement with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, which will keep the team in Marathon County through the 2026-2027 season.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues.

Single game tickets go on sale at wausaucyclones.com beginning Sept. 15.

The home opener on Friday, Oct. 14. The first 500 fans will receive a Cyclones Hockey Magnet schedule.

The Cyclones play at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center

Latest News

Head Coach Luke Venne takes over a UWSP team that went 2-8 in 2021.
With a new head coach, UWSP football looks for improvements in 2022
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the eighth inning of a baseball...
Hiura, Urías get key hits as Brewers beat Pirates 6-1
UWSP Looking to Change for the Better in 2022
UWSP Looking to Change for the Better in 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rudy Ford (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first...
Packers sign S Rudy Ford to active roster, 12 others to practice squad