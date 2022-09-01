Wausau Cyclones lock in lease agreement through 2027

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones announced Thursday a five-year lease agreement with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, which will keep the team in Marathon County through the 2026-2027 season.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues.

Single game tickets go on sale at wausaucyclones.com beginning Sept. 15.

The home opener on Friday, Oct. 14. The first 500 fans will receive a Cyclones Hockey Magnet schedule.

The Cyclones play at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

