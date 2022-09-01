Wausau Cyclones lock in lease agreement through 2027
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones announced Thursday a five-year lease agreement with the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, which will keep the team in Marathon County through the 2026-2027 season.
The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues.
Single game tickets go on sale at wausaucyclones.com beginning Sept. 15.
The home opener on Friday, Oct. 14. The first 500 fans will receive a Cyclones Hockey Magnet schedule.
The Cyclones play at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.
