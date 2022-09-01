News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Transition to new drinking water facility could affect color of Wausau water

(wsaw)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the city of Wausau works to get its new drinking water facility online, residents may see some changes to the color of their water.

In a press release, the city explains as they move toward the transition from the old system to the new facility, there will be some work that will require periodic shutdowns of wells and shutdowns or disruptions at the current treatment plant. This work may cause slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese to remain in the treated water, which would cause the water to have a greenish or brownish tint.

The possibility of this discoloration will be possible for the next several weeks.

The city says the drinking water will continue to meet all state and federal drinking water standards.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Bruce Sopkowicz
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers

Latest News

The cold front moving SE could produce showers & scattered storms Friday evening.
First Alert Weather: Warm & humid before the start of the holiday weekend
Breaking news
BREAKING NEWS: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
Generic Gavel
Bond set at $100K for man charged in 2014 child sexual assault case