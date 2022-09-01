Shawano County GOP refuses to support Assembly candidate

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The winner of the Republican primary in a state Assembly race has been censured and banned from the Shawano County GOP party offices.

Party officials say Peter Schmidt of Bonduel, who’s on the ballot in District 6, did not disclose a recent criminal conviction.

As a result, a candidate he defeated in the August 9 primary is now considering a write-in campaign.

Shawano County GOP Chair Richard Kucksdorf said, “I think that probably 90 percent of the voters had no idea about anything in his past, and basically he’s a convicted criminal. He was charged at one level and it was plea bargained down to a misdemeanor.”

Court records show the conviction stems from an incident in which a worker on Schmidt’s farm was choked in 2019.

Schmidt was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to participate in an anger management program.

When contacted by Action 2 News, Schmidt told us in a statement, “I’m not going to waste time on internal Party politics, which the average voter doesn’t care about. Folks in Shawano County know my background and I’m humbled to have won the primary election. They also know I’m a changed man who’s devoted to my Christian faith, farming, and working to help others.”

Meanwhile, Dean Neubert, who lost the primary to Schmidt by 63 votes, is considering a write-in campaign.

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing in probably over a week, so I’m hopeful and I’m glad I live in a district that is concerned. I think we need to be represented by somebody with honesty and integrity,” he said, adding, “I do believe there is a possibility of a write-in. My family and I are thinking it over and should have a concrete decision in the next couple of days.”

Running against Schmidt is Democrat William Switalla, who also has a criminal conviction.

Court records show it was for theft in 2018, which Switalla says was the result of a misunderstanding.

The Assembly district includes Shawano County, plus small portions of Brown, Outagamie, and Waupaca counties.

The Shawano County Republican Party does not have a vetting process for candidates, but officials say that will change ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

