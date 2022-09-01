News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Point taken: Pilot’s unique flight path appears to create a middle finger

A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.
A flight monitoring map revealed a unique flight path taken on Monday in Washington state.(Flight Aware/KCPQ)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KPTV/Gray News) - A flight-tracking company revealed what appears to be an interesting flight path taken earlier this week in Washington state.

FlightAware, a technology company that provides real-time flight tracking data, shared that a Piper Navajo aircraft flew for seven hours on Monday. The pilot’s flight path seemingly left a middle finger design from its tracked journey.

KPTV reports the Bellingham Herald was one of the first publications to pick up on the flight chart.

No immediate reason was given or shared for such a route that was taken, but the finger was reportedly pointing toward Whatcom County.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Watch LIVE: CBS News

Latest News

FILE - The 40-year-old Williams has hinted the U.S. Open will be her final tournament. The...
Serena Williams plays 2nd seed Kontaveit in US Open Round 2
Marathon County Juvenile Facility is scheduled to reopen in October.
Marathon County Juvenile Facility plans to reopen in October
Democrat Mary Peltola smiles at supporters after delivering remarks at a fundraiser on Aug. 12,...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit...
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe