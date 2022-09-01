New students move into UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Freshmen at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point spent Thursday morning getting settled into their dorms. Returning students will move in on Sunday.

Classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

UWSP houses 13 residence halls across campus. Every hall has community kitchens, a computer lab, laundry facilities, study lounges, and group meeting rooms, secured mailboxes, and recycling facilities. Each room has a bed, dresser, desk, and closet for each resident.

The university will have a number of events Sept. 1-5 for welcome week.

