Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about another scam targeting seniors, involving calls from people pretending to be from Medicare looking for personal information.

They recommend knowing some signs that can help identify these fraudulent calls.

First, Medicare doesn’t make unsolicited calls. Another telltale sign is hearing a pause before someone speaks. It’s usually someone fishing for a target.

The Medicare scam is the latest in a long line of people or groups who think they can take advantage of older people. Thankfully the BB said Seniors are increasingly more tech-savvy and are reporting incidents like these.

“They were submitting their personal experiences starting last week, so as soon as we saw a couple come in we knew that it was an issue and we wanted to get the word out as soon as possible,” said Director of Investigations and Media Relations for the Wisconsin BBB Lisa Schiller.

Bruce Sopkowicz of Hatley knew the calls weren’t really from Medicare. He researched until he found the BBB’s scam tracker to report the calls.

“I called them out on the scam, and told them I’d appreciate if they’d not bother us anymore. And that didn’t happen. They’re just relentless and they just keep calling,” Sopkowicz said.

Schiller says scammers like to use scare tactics or prey on sensitive topics to victimize their targets.

“You know one thing scammers like to capitalize on is the word Medicare. It’s one of the most commonly impostered names,” Schiller said.

Unfortunately, the federal Do Not Call list can’t always block these numbers.

“Scammers are just always staying just a step ahead. A lot of time they’re located overseas, and they’re able to robocall,” Schiller said.

Sopkowicz is happy the BBB provides a way to report issues like this, and shares the information with the Federal Trade Commission, but he wishes more resources were put into fighting this kind of cybercrime.

“You report it, but then what happens after that? And it’s nice that we can talk about it and let other people be aware or alert them, but I’d still like to see something done,” Sopkowicz said.

