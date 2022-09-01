Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens launches card game on Kickstarter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Holy smokes. Wisconsin’s Charlie Berens -- a comedian, creator of “Manitowoc Minute,” best-selling author, and Midwestern fashion model -- is adding game maker to his resume.

Berens has launched a Kickstarter campaign to produce “Card Sale,” a card game he created with fellow Wisconsinite Dane Schaefer.

“Card Sale” is on Kickstarter with a goal of raising $11,700 by September 30.

Schaefer calls the game a “comical mashup of ‘Shark Tank’ and a highly competitive neighborhood yard sale.”

”There’s always those people (and you know who you are) who are trying to make some piece of junk more appealing by saying it’s ‘antique’ or ‘upcycled’ or ‘might be worth a lot of money some day.’ We had fun coming up with the different things people could say about their respective pieces of junk, and that was the inspiration for the game,” Berens said.

Their Kickstarter page says the game is infinitely replayable because players make up their own arguments and absurdities to win -- they’re not determined by the cards alone.

If the crowdfunding campaign is successful, backers will get a copy of the finished game along with a Midwest-themed expansion pack of cards -- and possibly other items if enough money is raised. Stretch goals include do-it-yourself cards if they raise $30,000; a higher quality printing at $50,000; and 36 additional feature card if they raise $75,000.

Berens and Schaefer promise, “It’s more fun than clogging your arteries at the State Fair, and we don’t say that lightly.”

