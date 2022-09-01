Iceland’s Northern Lights - Hosted by Dale Ryman

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Discover Iceland’s best-known national treasures, mystical northern lights, ancient sagas, and unique traditions. Iceland is a land of fire and ice with ancient volcanoes and grandiose glaciers. Tour the “Golden Circle,” packed with jaw-dropping landscapes and natural wonders including Gullfoss Waterfall, Geysir Hot Springs, and Thingvellir National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cruise Breidafjordur Bay and taste shellfish picked from pristine waters. We will also visit the famous rejuvenating geothermal spa Blue Lagoon, tour the capital of Reykjavik, stroll the halls of the National Museum of Iceland, learn about the northern lights and how to photograph them at Aurora Reykjavik, and search the night sky for magical auroras.

More information can be found here or by calling 1-888-867-2190.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.