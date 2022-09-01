Gunnar Tessmer Named WSAW’s Digital Sales Manager

WAUSAU, Wis. – WSAW NewsChannel 7 has named Gunnar Tessmer as Digital Sales Manager.

“I am thrilled to step into the Digital Sales Manager role for WSAW,” said Gunnar Tessmer. “I look forward to working with our team to provide strategic, sensible and valuable television and digital marketing solutions that drive results for new and existing clients.”

Gunnar Tessmer previously served five years as an Account Executive at WSAW before assuming this new role.

“North Central Wisconsin is my home, and I can’t wait to continue establishing relationships with our local businesses, and most importantly, helping them grow,” continued Mr. Tessmer.

The WSAW sales staff is trained to provide comprehensive marketing campaigns including broadcast, digital and video production that help local businesses build brand awareness, increase customer engagement and optimize commercial messages that deliver measurable results.

If you are interested in digital advertising with WSAW please reach out to Gunnar Tessmer at gunnar.tessmer@wsaw.com

