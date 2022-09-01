News and First Alert Weather App
Ginseng celebration planned Saturday in Marathon

(Associated Press)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival won’t return until 2024, but a one-day celebration is planned for Saturday in conjunction with Marathon Fun Days.

A ginseng celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Veteran’s Park in Marathon. The park is located at 204 4th St.

The goal of the event is to provide education about the cultivated Wisconsin ginseng industry. The Wisconsin ginseng industry adds $31 million in revenue to the state’s economy.

Ginseng garden tours will take place at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 226391 Flamingo Ln., Marathon, WI 54448.

Free Children’s Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rural Mutual has sponsored bouncy houses and a dig your own root experience. A scavenger hunt with prizes for all children who participate will be sponsored by the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin  

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Hmong American Dancers will perform. At 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., a lion dance will be performed.

Vendors will also be present with free ginseng samples. Made in the Shade ginseng beer from Bull Falls Brewery will be available for purchase.  

The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival is a bi-annual event and will be returning s a multiple-day event.

