First Alert Weather: Warmer and muggier before Labor Day Weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine is not going anywhere in the forecast, even for Labor Day Weekend. Plan for a warmer and muggier end to the week as the kids head back to school.

A great school day forecast with plenty of sunshine (WSAW)

Sunshine on repeat for the next several days ahead in the extended forecast. Southwest flow of winds and upper air to move warm and moist air into the region Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will help heat surface temperatures near the mid to upper 80s. The lack of winds flowing near the surface over the next two days will make conditions feel warmer. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Turning humid prior to the Labor Day Weekend (WSAW)

A line of showers and thunderstorms to move over North-Central Wisconsin Friday evening and night as a cold front drops through the Badger State. Isolated strong thunderstorms may develop as it moves off to the southeast. At this time, the likelihood of severe storms developing is low, especially since storms arrive well after dark. Daytime temperatures and mugginess will have enough time to cool well before storms begin to form. This would change if the front were to arrive during peak daytime heating. Strong storms could produce periods of hail, sub-severe gusts, and brief downpours.

Storms will develop ahead of a cold front Friday night. Some could be strong. (WSAW)

Strong Storms Possible Friday Night (WSAW)

After the cold front drops through the Badger State Friday, temperature relief is on tap for Labor Day Weekend. Highs to float around the 70s Saturday through Monday. Sunshine will remain in the forecast for the next several days.

A GREAT Holiday Weekend forecast. Plenty of sunshine. A cool down going into Saturday. (WSAW)

