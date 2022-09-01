News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Warmer and muggier before Labor Day Weekend

Sunshine on repeat for the next several days. Showers or storms will be possible Friday night. Cool & spectacular weather for the holiday weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine is not going anywhere in the forecast, even for Labor Day Weekend. Plan for a warmer and muggier end to the week as the kids head back to school.

A great school day forecast with plenty of sunshine
A great school day forecast with plenty of sunshine(WSAW)

Sunshine on repeat for the next several days ahead in the extended forecast. Southwest flow of winds and upper air to move warm and moist air into the region Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will help heat surface temperatures near the mid to upper 80s. The lack of winds flowing near the surface over the next two days will make conditions feel warmer. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Turning humid prior to the Labor Day Weekend
Turning humid prior to the Labor Day Weekend(WSAW)

A line of showers and thunderstorms to move over North-Central Wisconsin Friday evening and night as a cold front drops through the Badger State. Isolated strong thunderstorms may develop as it moves off to the southeast. At this time, the likelihood of severe storms developing is low, especially since storms arrive well after dark. Daytime temperatures and mugginess will have enough time to cool well before storms begin to form. This would change if the front were to arrive during peak daytime heating. Strong storms could produce periods of hail, sub-severe gusts, and brief downpours.

Storms will develop ahead of a cold front Friday night. Some could be strong.
Storms will develop ahead of a cold front Friday night. Some could be strong.(WSAW)
Strong Storms Possible Friday Night
Strong Storms Possible Friday Night(WSAW)

After the cold front drops through the Badger State Friday, temperature relief is on tap for Labor Day Weekend. Highs to float around the 70s Saturday through Monday. Sunshine will remain in the forecast for the next several days.

A GREAT Holiday Weekend forecast. Plenty of sunshine. A cool down going into Saturday.
A GREAT Holiday Weekend forecast. Plenty of sunshine. A cool down going into Saturday.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center
Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Shares of Bed...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces layoffs, store closures

Latest News

Thursday Forecast
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather to end the month of August
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Wednesday Weather
Sunrise 7 Wednesday Weather
Heading the month of August on a good note with plenty of sunshine. Next rain chance by the end...
First Alert Weather: Sunny weather continues