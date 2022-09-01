Districts focus on student mental health and wellbeing as new school year begins

(WSAW) - Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics along with several other youth health associations jointly declared a national state of emergency in children’s mental health. It is an issue schools have been more aware of over the past few years, even before the pandemic. With individual school results for the national Youth Risk Behavior Survey being available, districts are beginning to see raw answers from their students about this issue since the pandemic started.

The YRBS is a national, voluntary survey conducted every two years since 1991. It districts have the option to participate and high school and middle school students are given the opportunity to anonymously answer questions related to their health and wellbeing.

In this round, students were surveyed in 2021. County-wide and regional results are still being compiled, but results of high school results became available earlier this summer and middle school results recently were released to districts.

7 Investigates requested high school results from at least one district in each of the counties in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area. Some districts had a small enough population that could compromise some student privacy if released publicly on an individual school level, however, those results will be included in the county and regional results.

Antigo, DC Everest, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids school districts released their results in time for this report. The Merrill School District told 7 Investigates it did not participate in this round.

Students are not required to participate, so participation rates vary from school to school. Wausau West and East High Schools (which include alternative high schools in the district within those results) and Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids were considered to have a strong student response. Antigo High School had about half of its students take the survey, which is considered a fair response rate. River Cities High School in the Wisconsin Rapids district and DC Everest Senior High were considered to have poor response rates. However, many of the districts had similar results.

Looking at the schools collectively, a lot of the trends are similar to past years, very generally: female students, students who don’t have a reliable food source, students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, students who do not identify as White, students who have a disability, or who have lower grades tend to face more challenges. The measurements the YRBS looks at include a student’s sense of belonging, whether students say they are bullied, are connected to teachers or school staff, and have mental health concerns.

“Unfortunately, there are aspects of the YRBS data that I think everybody in our community and in the state should be concerned about,” Craig Broeren, Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools’ superintendent said. That includes those ongoing concerns about student communities that often see the biggest challenges, as well as students who may appear to be doing well academically.

The survey showed that mental health continues to be of big concern. Depending on the school, just under or about half of the surveyed students reported having severe anxiety. A little fewer than that reported depression symptoms, but it is still about a third of students who participated from each of these schools. Approximately one in five students reported that they have physically harmed themselves. More than half of all students surveyed answered that they either experienced anxiety, depression, or self-harm.

“One of the concerns is certainly coming off of the pandemic and a lot of the situations that our students have gone through cause increased anxiety, (and) depression,” Cale Bushman, Wausau School District’s director of pupil services said.

There were some new questions this year that asked about pandemic experiences and broadened mental health questions to family experiences. At least a third of students reported living with a family member who had a mental health problem. Between 4%-13% reported that they never or rarely had an adult who provided for their basic needs, which the YRBS survey labeled as neglect. This was slightly higher for males than females.

About one in five had a parent who lost a job during the pandemic. More than half knew at least one person who landed in the hospital or died due to COVID-19 (the question did not distinguish between death or hospitalization of a day or more). Between 37%-44% of students knew one to four people who died or were hospitalized with COVID-19. As much as three in 20 students knew five or more people who were hospitalized or died of COVID-19.

“We as adults and our peers have to recognize that every child has experienced things differently,” Gina Lehman, DC Everest Area School District Director of Student Services explained. “Some are going to have anxiety coming back to school, some are coming off of virtual learning all last year and going to be coming into our classrooms and being cognizant of that.”

“If you have issues of these circumstance, doing something at that time isn’t the time to do it right,” Broeren stated. “So, god forbid, a student chooses to commit suicide, or anybody does for that matter, that’s not the time to say, ‘oh boy, let’s implement some things with suicide,’ right?”

The data show some students thinking along these lines too. Slightly fewer than one in five have considered suicide. A slightly smaller group than that had a plan. As much as one in 20 students had attempted suicide in the last year. If you or someone you know is in need of help, here are some resources to reach out to, including the new 988 crisis line.

As school leaders look ahead to the new school year, Andy Grimm, Wausau’s pupil services coordinator said his word for this new year is “hope.”

“If we can continue to provide hope to our students and our families, then that decreases the (levels) of mental health and inner anxiety.”

Leading up to the first day of school, each district 7 Investigates spoke with said teachers and school staff were getting trauma training and social-emotional learning training to continue to find ways to support students in the way they need it now. That includes coming up with goals and plans to work with students to keep mental wellness an ongoing conversation rather than a one-time announcement.

However, districts say the key to making lasting change in each student is not just being able to make connections between staff and students but to building quality relationships so students feel comfortable talking about tough topics and challenges.

“Each year students are struggling for different reasons, so it’s really asking our students why they’re struggling, talking to our families, the why, and coming up with what’s the best solution for them,” Lehman said.

The Wausau School District recently increased its counseling staff thanks to a referendum; they were able to increase staff for part of the last school year. Grimm said he talked with his team to see how that has changed their work and he said staff were able not only to reach more students, but be able to have better quality interactions with students and their families. However, Grimm and other district leaders noted youth mental health resources are limited and districts cannot tackle that complex issue alone.

“That collaboration between community and school districts is going to be important so that we’re all working together for the mental health of our students,” Grimm said.

Since resources are limited, several districts in the Wausau metro area and surrounding have been talking about pooling community resources together to help parents and students collectively. In the meantime, districts urged students and families to reach out to them if they face challenges, such as food insecurity or other issues so they can work with them to find solutions and connect them with resources.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.