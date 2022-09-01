News and First Alert Weather App
DHS expands access to COVID-19 self-tests

(KY3)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can order free COVID tests which will be delivered to their homes.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said people can go to Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.

“It is critical for Wisconsinites to have access to a COVID-19 test when they need one, and this program delivers tests right to their door,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We encourage all Wisconsin households to have COVID-19 self-tests on hand to protect themselves and those around them.”

DHS has also recently launched programs to provide local and tribal health departments, K-12 schools, and shelters with access to self-tests for distribution to the populations they serve. Through these programs, nearly 464,000 self-tests have been made available to community organizations and the public since May. Test kits continue to be ordered and distributed to these entities for distribution.

The Say Yes! COVID Test program is funded in part through the American Rescue Plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds.

