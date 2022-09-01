Competency exam ordered for Green Bay woman charged in dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. The plea has stalled the case from moving forward as she’ll need to be competent to stand trial.

A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling a man last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.

WLUK-TV reports Judge Thomas Walsh ordered a psychiatric exam to determine if there is support for the mental disease plea.

She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.