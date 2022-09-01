News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Competency exam ordered for Green Bay woman charged in dismemberment case

Taylor Schabusiness
Taylor Schabusiness(Brown County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. The plea has stalled the case from moving forward as she’ll need to be competent to stand trial.

A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling a man last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.

WLUK-TV reports Judge Thomas Walsh ordered a psychiatric exam to determine if there is support for the mental disease plea.

She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
I-39 closures planned next week
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
Kwik Trip Kids Learning Center
Kwik Trip opens new employee child care center

Latest News

DHS expands access to COVID-19 self-tests
The logo for the newly branded Wausau Cyclones.
Wausau Cyclones lock in lease agreement through 2027
Students, staff return to classrooms in Wausau School District
Students, staff return to classrooms in Wausau School District
New students move into UWSP