Competency exam ordered for Green Bay woman charged in dismemberment case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Green Bay has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. The plea has stalled the case from moving forward as she’ll need to be competent to stand trial.
A criminal complaint accuses Schabusiness of strangling a man last February at a Green Bay home, sexually abusing him and dismembering his body, parts of which were found in various locations in the house and a vehicle.
WLUK-TV reports Judge Thomas Walsh ordered a psychiatric exam to determine if there is support for the mental disease plea.
She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.
