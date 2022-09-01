Children’s Community Health Plan changes its name to Chorus Community Health Plans

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Children’s Community Health Plan has changed its name to Chorus Community Health Plans to help expand its offerings and reach new members.

“We have been growing and evolving as an organization for the last fifteen years, and our new name, Chorus Community Health Plans, will help better reflect our commitment to expanding access to health care, advancing health equity and building stronger communities,” said Mark Rakowski, president of CCHP. “When you think of the word chorus, you likely think of many people and moving pieces, all working toward the same goal. At CCHP, we work together with our community partners and health care providers to improve outcomes and help our members live their healthiest lives.”

Effective Sept. 1, 2022, the transition away from using the product name Together with CCHP for marketplace and commercial plans will also begin.

CCHP, an affiliate of Children’s Wisconsin, is an HMO. Chorus Community Health Plans is a member of the Association for Community Affiliated Plans, which is a national trade association representing more than 75 nonprofit safety net health plans which collectively provide health coverage to more than 22 million people.

ACAP’s mission is to strengthen not-for-profit Safety Net Health Plans in their work to improve the health and well-being of lower-income people and/or people with significant health needs.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.