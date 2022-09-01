BREAKING NEWS: 12-year-old dies in bike vs. vehicle crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police is confirming a 12-year-old on a bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

A press release says the crash happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Forest Street.

The person on the bicycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died shortly after. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The crash remains under investigation and no other details will be released today.

The intersection at 10th and Forest Street is closed and will reopen later this evening. Drivers are encouraged to take S. Bellis Street or N 11th Street.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.