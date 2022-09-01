Bond set at $100K for man charged in 2014 child sexual assault case

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $100,000 cash for a former corrections officer charged with sexually abusing two children when he was a teenager.

Wyatt Symonds, 24, appeared by video Thursday in Lincoln County Circuit Court.

Investigators said one of the alleged victims came forward in June and reported inappropriate sex acts occurred approximately seven years ago. Court documents state Symonds would have been 15-17 years old at the time.

In Wisconsin, 17 year olds can be charged as adults. In Wisconsin, there is no statute of limitations for prosecuting first-degree child sexual assault.

Symond worked as a corrections officer in Oneida County from June 2021 until he resigned last month-- one day before the criminal complaint was filed.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7. That’s when a judge is expected to rule if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

