Wausau East, Marathon and Auburndale pick up wins in Tuesday’s volleyball action

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volleyball was in full swing on Wednesday, as Wausau East, Marathon and Auburndale picked up wins in the action.

Wausau West hosted a quad, bringing in Auburndale, Marathon and Lakeland Union for three matches of three sets. In the final matches, Marathon beat Wausau West 3-0 and Auburndale beat Lakeland Union 2-1.

Wausau East was able to beat Amherst in five sets, 3-2.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

