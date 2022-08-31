Teen charged in Lily Peters death to waive right to preliminary hearing

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/WSAW) -The attorney for the teenager charged with the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa County will waive his right to a preliminary hearing.

Lily Peters was reported missing on April 24. Her body was found the next morning. Prosecutors said she was strangled. The district attorney said the suspect’s intention was to rape and kill the victim.

The suspect was 14 years old at the time of Peters’ death. He has only been identified by his initials. Investigators said Peters and the suspect knew each other.

WEAU-TV reports a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in Chippewa County Court. A preliminary hearing is when the judge decides if there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

In a letter to the judge, the suspect’s attorney Michael Cohen said he and his client will put on record at the hearing that the facts contained in the criminal complaint are sufficient for the court to find probable cause.

The teen is charged with of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault resulting in great bodily harm and first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Wisconsin law requires that first-degree homicide charges initially be brought in adult court if the accused is age 10 or older. However, some cases are eventually transferred to juvenile court.

