Programs to help vulnerable face elimination

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau is scheduled to close sometime before the end of 2022. It provides services to help people with addiction or mental health issues transition to stable housing and work and serves as a place for its members to socialize with others who understand their particular needs.

North Central Health Care is the administrator of the Clubhouse. Budget cuts mean they had to choose between mandatory programs and those that are considered non-essential.

The members are making efforts to keep the Clubhouse doors open. Since the county partially funds the program, they want the Board members to know just how much it’s helped them.

“The members of Clubhouse are speaking to the County Board Supervisors for Marathon County. And that’s a good thing,” said interim Executive Director of NCHC Mort McBain.

At a listening session Tuesday the board learned a lot about how the underfunded resource helps some of the community’s most vulnerable people.

“When they brought that to the board, I think that we really needed to understand how that affected the people that use the Clubhouse,” said Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee member Ron Covelli.

North Central Health Care doesn’t want the Clubhouse members to be left without resources, but it’s hard to match the social component that comes with it.

“We, of course, are continuing to look for other options for the programs and services provided here,” McBain said.

Another NCHC program, Lincoln Industries, provides pre-vocational and adult day services in Merrill and Tomahawk. It’s set to end after September, eliminating another resource for people with addiction or mental health issues.

Luckily, they’re able to continue their work by transferring the programs to the private sector.

“As far as Lincoln Industries, we have already set a program up to look at all of the options for the residents in that program,” McBain said.

Covelli says the Health and Human Services Committee now has a better understanding of what places like the Clubhouse do for members and the community, and they’re committed to finding the funds to make sure its doors stay open.

“The next step is looking at how we can look at funding and where the funding comes from and where we can go from there,” Covelli said.

