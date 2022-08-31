Packers sign S Rudy Ford to active roster, 12 others to practice squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have signed safety Rudy Ford to the active roster, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Wednesday. They also signed 12 players to the practice squad after Tuesday’s final cutdown day.

Ford has played five seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, Eagles and Jaguars. In 56 games, he has six starts, 59 tackles and an interception. He has 29 tackles on special teams, where he is expected to play a significant role.

On the practice squad, all of thep layers signed spent time with the team during training camp, including running backs Tyler Goodson and Patrick Taylor. They also signed quarterback Danny Etling, defensive lineman Jack Heflin and wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

Here is the full list of players signed to the practice squad:

QB Danny Etling, WR Travis Fulgham, CB Rico Gafford, RB Tyler Goodson, LB La’Darius Hamilton, DL Jack Heflin, T Caleb Jones, LB Kobe Jones, DL Chris Slayton, RB Patrick Taylor, CB Kiondre Thomas and LB Ray Wilborn.

