Keeping kids safe online as the school year begins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday will mark the first day of school for many kids across Northcentral Wisconsin. It’s a big day for students and parents and a day for making memories.

Sometimes, parents like to share those memories online: it’s become popular in the past few years for parents to take and share photos of kids holding signs marking the big day. But before you post, officials with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office warn that you should be careful about how much information you’re sharing online about your child.

“I would recommend sharing as little as possible,” Detective Michael Allard with the Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 7. “Most of the time the people you’re friends with online, they know who you are, they know your children, so there’s no sense in repeating that information and putting it in a picture and sharing it for the whole world to see. Because once you share it online you lose access and control over that picture and you may not know where it ends up.”

Detective Allard said identifying information like birth dates, age ranges, and school names should be kept off the internet, even if you have strict privacy settings on your page. He explained that a friend with fewer restrictions could share the photos, leaving who sees the pictures out of your control.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.