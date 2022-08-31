News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Judge: Disabled Wisconsin voters can get help with ballots

Wisconsin absentee ballot
Wisconsin absentee ballot
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge says Wisconsin voters with disabilities can get help returning their ballots.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson cited a federal law that trumps a recent state Supreme Court ruling and state laws that suggest otherwise.

Peterson issued his order Wednesday ahead of the November election saying that voters who have difficulty returning their own ballot can choose someone to do so for them.

The order comes after the state Supreme Court in July issued a ruling that outlawed absentee ballot drop boxes and said that voters must return their own absentee ballot in person to a clerk’s office or other designated site.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Watch LIVE: CBS News

Latest News

Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the...
South Dakota abortion constitutional amendment explanation changed drastically
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo...
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey