The Hagar House opens, gives single moms a place to live

The Hagar House will be a resource for single moms.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new resource is now available in Wausau for single moms.

The Hagar House opened its doors Tuesday. It’s purpose is to help single moms who may be homeless or in need of a place to stay.

The home on N. 5th Street has 6 rooms, giving each mom their own living space. During their 6-18 month stay they’ll be taught different life skills.

This is all the vision of one woman whose walked in those shoes.

“Our founder and executive director, Jessica Bretl, found herself in a similar situation being a single mom 9 years ago and was just inspired to make her dream come alive, as far as opening The Hagar House,” said Teri Hess, executive director of The Hagar House.

The non-profit will be funded by churches and private individuals. They’re looking to hire a half dozen more people. If you’re interested in applying for a job there, are a single mom in need of temporary housing or know of someone, please click here to learn more about The Hagar House.

