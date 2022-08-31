News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Quiet weather to end the month of August

Sunny and breezy weather through the end of the week. Chance for rain Friday.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet and sunny weather lingering around in the forecast. A chance for rain showers or scattered thunderstorms to occur Friday evening. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Plan for sunshine to stick around. Winds will be slightly breezy at times out of the northwest. Gusts up to 20 mph. Copy and paste for Thursday.

Sunny skies, warmer highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds slightly breezy
Sunny skies, warmer highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds slightly breezy(WSAW)

Dry weather streak may be broken by the end of the week. A weather system may brew over the region Friday bringing showers or thunderstorms to the area at some point during the day. As of now, wet weather seems more likley to occur during the evening hours on Friday. However, the forecast may undergo changes between now and then as the system has yet to develop in the states. Highs expected to warm near the mid 80s. Muggy weather conditions possible. Temperatures will try to drop into the 70s for Labor Day Weekend. Mostly sunny and dry weather conditions.

As of now, looks like the only chance for rain to occur over the holiday weekend will be Friday...
As of now, looks like the only chance for rain to occur over the holiday weekend will be Friday evening.(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neena Pacholke
Wausau community mourns loss of WAOW morning anchor
A woman says the resident who died was her mother, 93-year-old Gertrude Maxwell, who suffered a...
1 dead after seniors served dishwashing liquid at care facility
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Big Snow Resort will be bought by the owner of Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak in Lutsen, MN,...
Owner of Granite Peak acquires Blackjack and Indianhead in UP
Watch LIVE: CBS News

Latest News

Heading the month of August on a good note with plenty of sunshine. Next rain chance by the end...
First Alert Weather: Sunny weather continues
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Tuesday Weather
Sunrise 7 Tuesday Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather moves in