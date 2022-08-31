First Alert Weather: Quiet weather to end the month of August

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Quiet and sunny weather lingering around in the forecast. A chance for rain showers or scattered thunderstorms to occur Friday evening. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Plan for sunshine to stick around. Winds will be slightly breezy at times out of the northwest. Gusts up to 20 mph. Copy and paste for Thursday.

Sunny skies, warmer highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds slightly breezy (WSAW)

Dry weather streak may be broken by the end of the week. A weather system may brew over the region Friday bringing showers or thunderstorms to the area at some point during the day. As of now, wet weather seems more likley to occur during the evening hours on Friday. However, the forecast may undergo changes between now and then as the system has yet to develop in the states. Highs expected to warm near the mid 80s. Muggy weather conditions possible. Temperatures will try to drop into the 70s for Labor Day Weekend. Mostly sunny and dry weather conditions.

As of now, looks like the only chance for rain to occur over the holiday weekend will be Friday evening. (WSAW)

