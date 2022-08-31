News and First Alert Weather App
Emergency phone service restored in Green Lake, Waushara counties

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - Emergency service lines malfunctioned for Green Lake and Waushara county sheriff’s offices for a couple of hours Wednesday afternoon. Phone lines were working again around 4 o’clock, about about two hours.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office said phone lines were cut in another county, knocking out phones to the sheriff’s office.

911 calls to Waushara County dispatchers were rerouted to surrounding counties to be answered. Chief Deputy Jim Lietz reported shortly after 4 P.M. that all county phone lines were working again.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office service was restored there at 4:10 P.M.

