Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7

I-39 closures planned next week
I-39 closures planned next week(Chad Robertson | C5Media - stock.adobe.com)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7.

The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures are for the Wisconsin DOT Highway Project on State 66/ US 10 E in Stevens Point.

On  Friday, Sept. 9 the northbound lanes of I-39 will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Roadcrews hope to get far enough on the bridge demo to not require a full shutdown of I-39 southbound, but it is a possibility.  There is a possibility of scheduling a full closure of I-39 northbound for Monday, Sept. 12, if it’s not completed by Saturday morning.

