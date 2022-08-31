Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7.

The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closures are for the Wisconsin DOT Highway Project on State 66/ US 10 E in Stevens Point.

On Friday, Sept. 9 the northbound lanes of I-39 will be shut down from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Roadcrews hope to get far enough on the bridge demo to not require a full shutdown of I-39 southbound, but it is a possibility. There is a possibility of scheduling a full closure of I-39 northbound for Monday, Sept. 12, if it’s not completed by Saturday morning.

