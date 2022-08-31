BACK 2 SCHOOL: Tips for dealing with bullies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dealing with a bully can cause fear and anxiety.

Wisconsin State Law requires public school districts to have an anti-bullying policy and share it with parents and guardians yearly.

Bullying happens in person and online.

“We’ll spend time at the beginning of the year just building relationships with students, we just want them to have a trusted adult at school,” says Sheree Garvey, Assistant Superintendent of School Services, Appleton Area School District.

Garvey says parents should listen to their children and understand how and where they are being bullied and who is doing the bullying. Report it to your school.

Trusted adults include bus drivers, lunch aides, teachers and counselors.

“Parents having conversations with their kids about things going on at school,” says Dr. Abby Smolcich, pediatrician, ThedaCare.

Dr. Smolcich says it’s important to have those discussions at home.

“Positive and negative, and then if there is a concern that parents reach out to the principal or teacher or the guidance counselor,” says Smocich.

Students who are not victims of bullying can help others.

“A lot of times students see something on social media and it makes them feel uncomfortable, but they’re not sure it’s bullying, so we spend time with our students, having them recognize it and giving them some skills how they can also stop it,” says Garvey.

Garvey says school officials investigate claims of bullying and determine the next steps.

“Following up with the family to share, here’s what we found out, here’s what our action steps are and working with them to try to work through that situation and that can also include a following to make sure everything is OK,” says Garvey.

Not everyone feels comfortable reporting bullying. Some children will hide it. Garvey says the school district has multiple ways to report it, including an anonymous system.

“We’re switching over to something called Speak Up, Speak Out.”

Garvey says students and families can download an app to make anonymous reports to school officials.

It can also be upsetting to learn your child is the one doing the bullying.

“There’s a root cause, and you don’t know what that student might be struggling with in terms of trying to get control of something so we want to work with both. So start with school services staff members and that student needs just as much attention as a student who is victimized,” says Garvey.

There are behaviors associated with being a victim of bullying.

“Isolating, maybe not participating in the things that they used to, avoiding places or avoiding people that they typically wouldn’t have in the past,” says Jennifer Parsons, Wellness Screen Director for Samaritan Counseling. “I think some of those red flags or flags that go up as a parent would really be in your gut when they’re really starting to change their routines or change their behaviors, that’s a sign that maybe intervention is needed.”

Parsons says taking a first step to intervention is hard but necessary.

“If they’re not ready to go to you about it, they may be ready to go to somebody else about it,” says Parsons.

Parsons says having conversations about friendships and relationships at school can help identifying a bullying situation.

MORE BACK 2 SCHOOL COVERAGE: https://www.wbay.com/news/education/back-to-school/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.