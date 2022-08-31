Ad launched highlighting former mall site revitalization

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership has released a new ad for its campaign highlighting the revitalization of the area where the Wausau Mall once stood.

“We know to bring people to the Greater Wausau area, we need to create the kind of workforce, economic activity, and culture that draws business investment,” said Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Eckmann “We all have a tremendous opportunity before us to responsibly move this project forward and this new campaign reiterates the importance of this project on our community.”

The spots are now airing on local tv, radio and digital platforms. The ad uses the voices of local business owners, community leaders and representatives of local philanthropic organizations speaking on the benefits of the development moving forward on the downtown area.

“To get the project to this point, public and private entities, philanthropic groups, city and community leaders have all worked tirelessly,” said Eckmann. “This campaign showcases the deep benefits of this mall revitalization project on our area and gives an up close and personal view of why it is so important.”

The Wausau Center Mall closed to the public in April 2021. The process to raze it began the following month.

Plans for the site include an urban center with housing, retail, hospitality and gathering spaces.

Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc bought the mall in February 2020 with funding from a pair of local foundations, the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation and the Judd S. Alexander Foundation, in partnership with the City of Wausau.

Under the umbrella of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, the Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc. was created in partnership with the Greater Wausau Prosperity Partnership to guide in the redevelopment of the downtown mall project and work alongside business and community leaders to responsibly move the project forward.

